Robert Downey, Jr.’s Original ‘Iron Man’ Suit Stolen, Valued at $325,000

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the burglary at the Movie Prop Storage in the Pacoima neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The original Iron Man suit Robert Downey, Jr. wore in Jon Favreau’s 2009 tentpole has been stolen from Movie Prop Storage in Pacoima, LA. The Los Angeles Times first reported the burglary. The Iron Man suit is valued at $325,000. Workers at the prop house allege the suit must have gone missing between February and April 25.

Los Angeles Police Department Sargent Barry Montgomery confirmed to Deadline that the burglary is being investigated by the LAPD. “It was reported by the storage facility that the prop was missing. It is considered a burglary,” Montgomery said. The Movie Prop Storage facility is located on Weidner St.

The stolen suit was the first Iron Man costume to be worn by Downey, Jr. ten years ago when the Marvel Cinematic Universe was first taking shape. The news arrives as Marvel dominates the worldwide box office with the record-breaking “Avengers: Infinity War,” which includes Downey, Jr. as Iron Man.