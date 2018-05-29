Isabelle Huppert Has a Brilliant Response to Question About Her Best Kiss: ‘You Dare Ask This Of Someone’ You Just Met?

The legendary French actress isn't going to talk about her personal life with strangers.

Isabelle Huppert is no stranger to talking to the press having starred in over 100 features, but that doesn’t mean she’s going to spill the beans on her personal life with journalists she’s never met. An interview between Huppert and The Guardian has gone viral on social media for the actress’ blunt answers to the reporter’s questions. When asked about the best kiss of her life, for instance, Huppert shot the reporter down and responded, “You dare ask this question of someone you meet for the first time?”

The interview also featured Huppert revealing a rather interesting guilty pleasure: “Imagining myself as a sadistic and manipulative murderer, like something out of a book by Agatha Christie.” No wonder the actress has shown an affinity for tapping into her extreme emotions in films like “Elle” and “The Piano Teacher.” Huppert was similarly blunt when asked about her greatest love. “He knows,” she said, “they know.”

Huppert also gained attention for referencing Trump and Brexit when asked about what she would choose as her superpower. “Being able to reverse Brexit,” Huppert answered. “And to reconcile Mr. Trump and Kim Jong-un, even if I had to play golf with them.”

Huppert most recently appeared in “Eva,” the Benoît Jacquot-directed drama that competed at the Berlin International Film Festival earlier this year. Her upcoming roles include Neil Jordan’s “The Widow,” which co-stars Chloë Grace Moretz and Maika Monroe.

You can read Huppert’s interview in its entirety on The Guardian.