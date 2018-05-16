‘It: Chapter Two’ Casts ‘Tangerine’ Star James Ransone as Adult Eddie

Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, and Bill Hader are also set to appear in the sequel to the blockbuster 2017 horror film.

“It: Chapter Two” is bringing James Ransone on board to play the adult version of Eddie Kaspbrak. Jack Dylan Grazer played the character in the first installment. Ransone joins a cast that already includes Jessica Chastain as Beverly, James McAvoy as Bill, and Bill Harder as Richie. Andy Muschietti is gearing up to return to the director’s chair, while Bill Skarsgård is set to reprise his now iconic role as Pennywise the Clown.

Ransone is best known for supporting turns in Sean Baker’s “Tangerine,” the “Sinister” franchise, and the HBO miniseries “Generation Kill.” The actor also appeared as Ziggy Sobotka in the second season of HBO’s drama series “The Wire.” Ransone most recently appeared in the acclaimed indie “Gemini” opposite Lola Kirke and Zoe Kravitz. He also has wrapped production on the first season of Hulu’s new series “The First,” which also stars Sean Penn and Natascha McElhone.

Production on “It: Chapter Two” is expected to kick off later this summer. The first movie, released last September, was a critical and commercial hit, grossing just over $700 million worldwide to become the highest-grossing horror film ever released (unadjusted for inflation). With adult Eddie now cast, the members of the Losers Club that still need actors are Ben, Mike, and Stan.

Warner Bros. will release “Chapter Two” on September 6, 2019.