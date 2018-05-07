‘Avengers’ Fans Are Even More Upset After James Gunn Reveals Groot’s Heartbreaking Final ‘Infinity War’ Line

Get a tissue ready because James Gunn's latest revelation is a punch to the gut.

[Editor’s Note: “Avengers: Infinity War” spoilers follow]

“Avengers: Infinity War” is the gift that keeps on breaking hearts. If the shocking ending to the Marvel tentpole wasn’t devastating enough, “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn has revealed on Twitter the extremely sad final words uttered by Groot.

The “Infinity War” ending finds Thanos succeeding in his quest to obtain the Infinity Stones and wipe out half of the universe’s population. Thanos’ victory results in the deaths of many of the Avengers, including Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, the Winter Soldier, Star Lord, and Groot. Just before Groot vanishes into dust, he shouts one final “I Am Groot.” One Twitter user wondered what Groot’s final line meant and asked Gunn what he said. Gunn translated Groot’s last word: “Dad.”

Fans reacted in devastation to Gunn’s confirmation. Gunn did not say who Groot was addressing in his final moments, but fans believe it was either his best friend Rocket or the log upon which he died. Either way, Groot’s final line is a gut punch.

“Avengers: Infinity War” is now playing in theaters nationwide.

“Dad” — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 6, 2018

James Gunn said Groot’s last line to Rocket was ‘Dad’. Wow. Can the mcu just let Groot be happy. I’m devastated 😭 pic.twitter.com/CB59Qn3qkP — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) May 7, 2018

Groot’s last words to Rocket were “Dad” THIS IS TOO MUCH PAIN. pic.twitter.com/I1aVv56k8G — ‏ ‏ (@JHerondaleW) May 7, 2018

GROOT’S LAST “I AM GROOT” LINE TO ROCKET MEANT “DAD” … WHAT ELSE IS THIS MOVIE TAKING AWAY FROM ME??? I feel unsafe — Adam ➰ (@abnormallyadam) May 7, 2018

GROOT’S LAST WORD WAS “DAD” OH MY GOD GROOT CALLED ROCKET ‘DAD’ RIGHT BEFORE HE VANISHED IM NOT EVER GOING TO BE OK pic.twitter.com/1D6D1rLRSJ — mari (@hemsthorth) May 7, 2018

so Groot’s last word in the end, to Rocket, were “DAD” and now i’m crying on the floor pic.twitter.com/mC0zErTZTe — dead bc iw☀ | spoilers (@bingthisway) May 7, 2018

SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THAT BUCKY’S LAST WORD WAS STEVE AND GROOT’S LAST WORD WAS DAD pic.twitter.com/jbk4LZnOL8 — isabe̶l saw iw and is dead (@dunxurie) May 7, 2018

