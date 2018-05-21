Jeffrey Tambor Apologized to ‘Arrested Development’ Cast For the ‘Distraction’ of His Sexual Harassment Allegations

The actor admits he's "a little nervous" to be making the press rounds in support of the upcoming fifth season of his popular comedy show.

Jeffrey Tambor is making the press rounds in support of “Arrested Development” Season 5, the first half of which becomes availble to stream on Netflix at the end of the month. The press tour is Tambor’s first since being accused of sexual harassment by his former assistant Van Barnes and his former “Transparent” co-star Trace Lysette. The allegations led Tambor to be fired from the Amazon comedy series.

During a conversation on Entertainment Weekly Radio, Tambor admitted he’s “a little nervous” being back in the public spotlight after two sexual harassment allegations. The actor has denied the claims, saying last November that he has “never been a predator” and apologizing if his actions were ever “misinterpreted by anyone as being sexually aggressive.” The accusations went public just as Tambor was wrapping production on “Arrested Development” Season 5, and he told EW Radio that he emailed his cast members to apologize.

“I sent an email around and sent an apology to these people I love so much for the distraction and you’ll be asked questions and things like that,” Tambor said. “I gave a rather in-depth interview to The Hollywood Reporter. I’m no longer playing Maura, I’m going to miss her very much, I’m going to miss that cast that I love so much, and I wish them all the best. But I’m here now as a fan of this wonderful, wonderful group. I’m a little nervous, but I am so excited about this — and such a fan of these people — it is our best season, and these actors just knock it out of the park.”

Tambor’s “Arrested Development” creator Mitch Hurwitz stood by him in the aftermath of the allegations. Hurwitz told Entertainment Weekly earlier this month that Tambor would remain in Season 5. Following the allegations and Tambor’s firing from “Transparent,” Hurwitz went to Netflix and the show’s studio, 20th Century Fox, to inquire about any claims filed against Tambor, but both companies never received any complaints. Amazon did not share with Hurwitz its internal investigation into the claims.

“Am I going to cut Jeffrey out of the show, based on allegations that he disputes, that Amazon hasn’t shared, and that we have never experienced any complains about?” Hurwitz asked. “No, of course I am not going to. I’m going to support Jeffrey.”

The first half of “Arrested Development” Season 5 debuts May 31 on Netflix.