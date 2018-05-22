Jim Carrey’s Latest Painting Is a Vivid Interpretation of Donald Trump’s ‘Special Breakfast Sandwiches’

"Devin Nunes eagerly finishes first and always asks for seconds!," Carrey notes in his latest Twitter-revealed political painting.

Jim Carrey’s vivid, politically-motivated painting jag hasn’t abated just yet, and the artistically inclined actor has once again turned his attention to some of the nation’s top Republicans. In his latest painting — revealed, as ever, on his Twitter account — Carrey goes after House Republicans, including Devin Nunes, and what appears to be renderings of Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan. The topic at hand: breakfast. Kind of.

In his accompanying caption, Carrey writes, “Every morning Trump makes special breakfast sandwiches for House Republicans. Devin Nunes eagerly finishes first and always asks for seconds!” The imagery is as expected, a colorful and cartoon-ish take on some of the country’s biggest political names, none of whom appear to be impressing Carrey these days. They’re just the latest subjects Carrey has tackled in his art, as he’s recently churned out similar portraits of Sean Hannity, Rudy Giuliani, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and even Trump himself. As ever, they’re not flattering portrayals, but Carrey doesn’t seem to care much about audience approval.

His Huckabee Sanders portrait, posted back in March, drew the ire of the White House press secretary’s own father, former presidential candidate Mike Huckabee, who also took to Twitter to call Carrey a “pathetic bully,” as well as “sexist,” a “bigot,” and a “hater.”

Carrey initially stayed silent, though he eventually responded via The Young Turks with nothing but pleasure: “I am so gratified by the reaction to my little drawings. It is the job of a political cartoon to vex those who abuse power or enable those abuses. This administration has been lying to the American people from day one while plundering the country and debasing our values. And those who cover for this shameful mobster of a President are putting makeup on a melanoma and telling the cancer patient that everything’s fine. Monstrous? You bet!”

Check it out Carrey’s latest work of art below.

