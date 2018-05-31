‘Jojo Rabbit’: Taika Waititi’s ‘Very Happy’ to ‘Piss Off a Lot of Racists’ With His New Film

He plays Hitler in the upcoming war satire.

Production has begun on “Jojo Rabbit,” and Taika Waititi is making no secret of the intended effect of his war satire: to “piss off a lot of racists.” The writer/director’s first film since “Thor: Ragnarok” stars Scarlett Johansson and Sam Rockwell, with Waititi himself playing Hitler.

“I’m stoked to begin shooting my anti-war satire,” Waititi said in a statement announcing that principal photography has begun in and around Prague, Czech Republic. “We’ve assembled an incredible cast and I couldn’t be more excited to finally ridicule Nazis and their beliefs. This film is going to piss off a lot of racists and that makes me very happy.”

Per that same statement, the story follows “an awkward young German boy (Roman Griffin Davis) raised by a single mother (Scarlett Johansson), and whose only ally is his imaginary friend Hitler (Waititi). His naïve patriotism is tested when he meets a young girl (Thomasin McKenzie) who upends his world views, forcing him to face his biggest fears.”

Prior to leaving his mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Waititi directed “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Hunt for the Wilderpeople.” Rebel Wilson co-stars in “Jojo Rabbit,” which Fox Searchlight is producing and distributing.