Jordan Peele’s Next Film Is ‘Us’: Elisabeth Moss, Lupita Nyong’o in Talks to Star

Universal Pictures will release the movie in theaters March 15, 2019.

Jordan Peele has officially announced his next film: “Us.” The “Get Out” director and Oscar-winning screenwriter made the announcement on his social media pages and accompanied the news with the film’s teaser poster. The poster is a black-and-white Rorschach test, which indicates Peele has another psychological thriller up his sleeve.

Details on “Us” are under wraps for now, but sources tell Variety that Peele is speaking with Elisabeth Moss and Lupita Nyong’o to play the film’s co-leads. “Black Panther” breakout Winston Duke is also in talks to star in the movie. The project is the first one Peele is developing under his new first-look deal with Universal Pictures. Peele also wrote the film.

“Us” marks Peele’s second feature after the critical and commercial success of “Get Out” in 2017. The horror film earned Peele the Oscar for best original screenplay and was also nominated for best picture, best director, and best actor. “Get Out” grossed $225 million worldwide.

In addition to “Us,” Peele is also executive producing the upcoming “Twilight Zone” reboot on CBS All Access and HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” with J.J. Abrams.

