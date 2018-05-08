‘Jurassic World’ Salaries: Chris Pratt Paid $2 Million More Than Bryce Dallas Howard on Sequel — Report

Variety's Hollywood salary breakdown also reveals Patty Jenkins' $9 million "Wonder Woman 2" payday, which is triple the amount she earned on the original.

“Jurassic World” was a box office force of nature in 2015. The Colin Trevorrow-directed tentpole made over $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office, becoming the second-highest grossing film of the year after “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” The title remains one of the biggest releases of the decade. Despite the film’s massive box office earnings, co-leads Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard did not receive equal pay on the sequel, “Fallen Kingdom.”

According to Variety, the actors both earned big bonuses for the second installment. Pratt ended up with a $10 million payday, two million more than Howard’s $8 million salary. Pratt is the bigger name given his roles in other franchises like “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “The LEGO Movie,” but the two actors are the co-leads of the “Jurassic World” franchise. Some people will also argue that star power means less for sequels, as “Fallen Kingdom” is all but assured to earn over $1 billion worldwide based on the popularity of the 2015 film. Both actors have prominent and equal appearances in the sequel’s marketing, including on the official poster. IndieWire has reached out to Universal Pictures for comment.

Variety’s salary breakdown also reveals other interesting details about the earnings of some of the biggest actors in the world. Daniel Craig, for instance, is receiving a gigantic $25 million payday for Bond 25, which is still without a director at this point. Craig’s salary is five million more than what Vin Diesel earned on “The Fate of the Furious.” Other actors receiving hefty paychecks include Anne Hathaway for “Barbie” ($15 million), Jennifer Lawrence for “Red Sparrow” ($15 million), and Dwayne Johnson for the 2020 tentpole “Red Notice” ($20 million).

Perhaps the most rewarding salary news is the confirmation that Patty Jenkins will earn $9 million for “Wonder Woman 2.” The salary is three times the amount she made on the first “Wonder Woman.” Another interesting reveal is Leonardo DiCaprio’s $10 million salary for Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Variety reports that DiCaprio is often worth $20 million, which is what he earned for “Inception,” but he halved his salary for Tarantino.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” opens nationwide June 22. Head over to Variety to read the publication’s full Hollywood salary breakdown.