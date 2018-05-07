‘Dear White People’ Creator Justin Simien Analyzes Donald Glover’s ‘This Is America’: Jim Crow, Black Youth, and More

Glover released the video on the same weekend Netflix debuted "Dear White People" Season 2, and creator Justin Simien couldn't be more blown away.

Donald Glover/Childish Gambino’s music video for his politically-charged new song “This Is America” became an instant phenomenon when it was released online May 5. In addition to earning universal acclaim and over 20 million views to date, “This Is America” has also made a fan out of Justin Simien. The “Dear White People” creator took a break from promoting the second season of his Netflix comedy series to praise Glover’s work and analyze the references to black culture that many audiences probably missed.

“For the second time this year I’ve been shifted by Donald Glover’s work,” Simien wrote on Twitter. “He forced me to confront the effects of consumerism on the lives of people of color in “Atlanta Robbin’ Season..and now I feel compelled to stare deeply into the dog and pony show of black popular culture through black culture with ‘This Is America.”

Simien goes on to analyze some of the most thought-provoking shots in Glover’s music video, including an important Jim Crow reference, and theorize about how Glover’s thoughts on black youth and America’s false promise of freedom play into the video’s imagery.

Glover’s “This Is America” video is now streaming on YouTube. Simien’s “Dear White People” Season 2 is streaming on Netflix. Read his “This Is America” commentary in the thread below.

This is a love letter pic.twitter.com/GvGL63vPXt — Justin Simien (@JSim07) May 7, 2018

For the second time this year I’ve been shifted by @donaldglover‘s work. He forced me to confront the effects of consumerism on the lives of people of color in @AtlantaFX Robbin’ Season; with Teddy Perkins still haunting me with the choice to either participate and brave the — Justin Simien (@JSim07) May 7, 2018

Should’ve known it was a trap from the beginning. The innocent appeal of a guitar against white, which draws, yes, Travon Martin’s father to play. All the while someone (obscured by more whiteness) lies in wait. “We just wanna party. Party just for fun.” pic.twitter.com/ESxF7xUOCV — Justin Simien (@JSim07) May 7, 2018

That someone being, as the net has deduced, is Jim Crow, who Gambino embodies with a combination of popular dance memes sporadically interrupted with bug eyes. Jim Crow returns to Travon’s father with a gun. Our father’s guitar is gone. His head shrouded in white. Spoiler alert. pic.twitter.com/qvEdUgVZyH — Justin Simien (@JSim07) May 7, 2018

Fitting because Jim Crow began as one of the first fits of white American culture to address it’s former African slaves (and their descendants) at all. A minstrelsy mainstay played by white men in black face, and sometimes by black men in black face. “We just want the money.” — Justin Simien (@JSim07) May 7, 2018

Jim Crow began as mere pop culture entertainment at the expense of America’s freed slaves and became the means of their oppression. The term “Jim Crow” became so pejorative this country’s apartheid separating Africans and their descendants from white Americans its name. pic.twitter.com/IEwLwfB2i4 — Justin Simien (@JSim07) May 7, 2018

But this is America, Gambino tells us. It’s brutal, but either you participate in the space American culture has allotted you (even if only to play Jim Crow as many black entertainers have and continue to do since the country’s founding) or you perish. pic.twitter.com/aEC2s7qdSm — Justin Simien (@JSim07) May 7, 2018

That participation may include the misleading of impressionable black youth along with outright brutality against other black people. It may even result in our attention spans (articulated through razor thin depth of field) being distracted from the suicidal mayhem around us. pic.twitter.com/K7C5U6chc1 — Justin Simien (@JSim07) May 7, 2018

But it will also include trap beats, gettin’ money, fun dance memes and a chance to survive long enough to enjoy America’s promise of freedom. pic.twitter.com/TjJSYrWRLJ — Justin Simien (@JSim07) May 7, 2018

By ending with a terrifying bolt right out of Get I know @donaldglover is asking us to put ourselves on trial for a number of crimes but there’s one that resonates with me deeply. He leverages a phenomenal tv appearance, series, album, pick one to introduce a narrative into pop pic.twitter.com/mL4RigOziL — Justin Simien (@JSim07) May 7, 2018

culture designed to strip us of all its trappings, even the ones he directly benefits from. I feel so grateful and alive because of his work. Keep putting us on trial brother. — Justin Simien (@JSim07) May 7, 2018

How can those of us granted a moment in the proverbial spotlight just use it to entertain ourselves to death? It’s a challenge and a series of questions. Like art should be. — Justin Simien (@JSim07) May 7, 2018

Correction that is not Trayvon’s dad. It’s Calvin the II who plays an innocent lured by the guitar and it’s promise of personal expression. Thanks internet. #thateditbuttontho — Justin Simien (@JSim07) May 7, 2018

