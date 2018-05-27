‘King Lear’ Trailer: Anthony Hopkins Brings the Doomed King Back to the Screen for BBC

Emily Watson, Jim Broadbent, and Florence Pugh co-star.

Nothing can come of nothing, but much can come of Shakespeare. Anthony Hopkins plays the doomed monarch in the latest adaptation of “King Lear,” which comes to BBC Two tomorrow before Amazon brings it to this side of the pond. “Iris” and “Notes on a Scandal” helmer adapted and directed. Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis, which gives away a great deal for those who aren’t familiar with the Bard’s tragedy: “The 80-year-old King Lear divides his kingdom among his daughters, Goneril, Regan and Cordelia, according to their affection for him. Cordelia refuses to flatter him, so he banishes her. Having acquired power, Goneril and Regan expel their father from their homes. At the same time, Lear’s prime minister, Gloucester, is betrayed by his son Edmund and his other son, Edgar, is forced to go into hiding. Lear becomes mad, Gloucester is blinded: both the kingdom and the family collapse into chaos and warfare. Lear and Cordelia are reunited — for a brief moment love reigns, then tragedy descends.”

As is often the case in such productions, the cast is formidable: Emma Thompson, Emily Watson, Jim Broadbent, Florence Pugh, Tobias Menzies, Jim Carter, and Christopher Eccleston all co-star. “King Lear” comes to Amazon later this year.