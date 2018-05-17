‘Knife + Heart’ Trailer: Vanessa Paradis Stars in Cannes Entry as a Porn Producer Whose Actors Are Being Murdered — Watch

Yann Gonzalez's second Cannes showcase will screen in competition tonight at the festival.

French writer/director Yann Gonzalez returns to the Cannes Film Festival Thursday night with “Knife + Heart” (Un Couteau Dans Le Cœur), his sophomore feature and first to compete for the Palme d’Or. The debut trailer introduces viewers to vice-fueled, nightclub-lurking Anne (César Award winner Vanessa Paradis), a Parisian producer of gay porn films.

Although she’s in the business of providing pleasure, Anne has two dark distractions in the 1979-set drama: possessive impulses toward her ex-girlfriend, Loïs (Kate Moran), and the masked man slaying her actors for sport. As Anne spies on Loïs, the killer spies on her.

Penned by Gonzalez and Cristiano Mangione, “Knife + Heart” was a late addition to the festival’s main competition announced one week after the rest of the line-up. Its predecessor, Athens International Film Festival Best Picture winner “You and the Night” (Les rencontres d’après minuit) — a Cannes 2013 Critics’ Week Special Screening — was no less erotic, as it revolved around the planning of an orgy. Both films were scored by the Grammy-nominated French electronica group M83 (member Anthony Gonzalez is Yann Gonzalez’s brother).

French-language “Knife + Heart” will open in that nation’s theaters on June 20. Producer Charles Gillibert previously backed both “Clouds of Sils Maria” and “Personal Shopper” for director Olivier Assayas. The film is a co-production of France, Mexico, and Switzerland; the Mexican production company involved, Piano, handled Mexican distribution for “I Am Not a Witch,” “Beach Rats,” and “The Square.”

Watch the trailer for “Knife + Heart” below.

