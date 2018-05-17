‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian Is Pansexual, Confirms Screenwriter Jonathan Kasdan

He says he'd have liked to include an "explicitly LGBT" character in the film.

In news that surely won’t provoke angered reactions from the same group of moviegoers who called for boycotts on the last few “Star Wars” movies, screenwriter Jonathan Kasdan has addressed Lando Calrissian’s fluid sexuality in a new HuffPost interview. The character, portrayed by Billy Dee Williams in the original trilogy and now by Donald Glover in next week’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” has always had a swaggering air about him. Asked directly whether Lando is pansexual, Kasdan was “emphatic” in his response: “I would say yes.”

“There’s a fluidity to Donald and Billy Dee’s [portrayal of Lando’s] sexuality,” continued Kasdan, who co-wrote the film with his father Lawrence (who also co-wrote “The Empire Strikes Back,” “Return of the Jedi,” and “The Force Awakens”). “I mean, I would have loved to have gotten a more explicitly LGBT character into this movie. I think it’s time, certainly, for that, and I love the fluidity ― sort of the spectrum of sexuality that Donald appeals to and that droids are a part of.”

“He doesn’t make any hard and fast rules. I think it’s fun,” Kasdan added. “I don’t know where it will go.”

The latest round of “Star Wars” films have also inspired fans to “ship” the characters played by Oscar Isaac and John Boyega, though Poe and Finn have yet to consummate that would-be relationship onscreen. “Solo” arrives in theaters next Friday, May 25.