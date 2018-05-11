‘Last Man Standing’ Is Officially Back: Tim Allen Sitcom Revived by Fox a Year After Cancellation

A year after ABC canceled the multi-camera comedy, it's returning to primetime.

A year after ABC cancelled “Last Man Standing” and star Tim Allen complained that it was because of his political leanings, the show has been reborn — this time on Fox.

20th Century Fox TV is behind “Last Man Standing,” which makes sense that it would eventually wind up on the studio’s (for now, at least) sister network. The move also comes a year after 20th attempted to revive “Last Man Standing” at various other outlets, coming close to a deal at CMT, but ultimately not making the financials work.

Of course, a year later, thanks in part to the success of “Roseanne,” multi-cam comedies are hot — and “Last Man Standing,” like “Roseanne,” stars an early 1990s conservative-leaning family sitcom star.

Series regular Hector Elizondo won’t be back, as he’s committed to the NBC pilot “Guess Who Died.” But besides Allen, the revival will also feature Nancy Travis, Jonathan Adams, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders and Jordan Masterson.

Allen played Mike Baxter, a married father of three girls, “who tries to maintain his manliness in a world increasingly dominated by women.”

“Excited?,” said Allen in a statement. “Team LMS was in the sixth inning, ahead by four runs, stands were packed and then for no reason, they call off the game. It leaves you sitting in the dugout, holding a bat and puzzled. Now we get the news from Fox that it’s time to get back out on that diamond – hell yes, I’m excited! When I heard the offer to create more episodes of LAST MAN STANDING, I did a fist pump so hard I threw my back out. It’s the fans! I could not be more grateful for the fans who wrote petitions and kept up the passion and incredible support for the show. I’m sure audiences will be curious to see what we look like after all these years. Oh, has it only been one year? Well, just goes to show you — a lot can happen in a year.”

In the release, Fox TV Group CEOs Gary Newman and Dana Walden said the show ended too soon — and that the outcry from the fans has been “deafening.”

“We’ve wanted to put the show back together since its final taping a year ago, and Tim never gave up hope either,” the duo said in the statement.

Earlier this week, Fox picked up the multi-camera comedy “The Cool Kids” as a potential companion to “Last Man Standing.”