‘Lost in La Mancha’ Sequel to Capture Terry Gilliam’s Most Recent Struggles Making ‘The Man Who Killed Don Quixote’

"He Dreamed of Giants" is the third documentary from directing duo Keith Fulton and Louis Pepe.

Keith Fulton and Louis Pepe’s early-aughts documentary “Lost in La Mancha” chronicled the time Terry Gilliam assembled a star-studded cast for “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote,” shot footage, and failed to complete the film. Yet the director had almost two decades of Sisyphean struggles ahead of him, which continued into this very week: Gilliam suffered a stroke shortly before learning that a Paris court — overriding objections from his former producer — had granted him the right to premiere the epic as the Cannes Film Festival’s May 19 closer. As “Quixote” saga winds down, the documentarians have announced plans to expand their version of what happened.

Variety reports that a second documentary, “He Dreamed of Giants,” is in the editing phase. The second film includes dispatches from the final “Quixote” set, where production wrapped in June. “The conflicts raging around Terry right now of making the movie are not nearly as interesting as what’s going on inside his head,” Pepe told the trade, explaining how the follow-up will be more introspective, and perhaps, more upbeat. “I’ve noticed his spirits have certainly been plucked up again by all of this conflict. [It] is the opposite of Kryptonite for him.” On Wednesday, the 77-year-old Oscar nominee (“Brazil”) even tweeted a post-stroke photo of himself meditating while clad in a shirt that read, “I’m not dead yet.”

Gilliam’s film currently has distribution in France and China, but not the United States; a source knowledgable about the production told IndieWire that Amazon Studios — which contributed significant funding — backed out after the creative team was unable to deliver a finished product. “Star Wars” veteran Adam Driver stepped into the role that once belonged to Johnny Depp: a marketing executive who is transported back in time and accosted by a raving man (Jonathan Pryce) who calls himself Don Quixote.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.