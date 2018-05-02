Netflix Is Concerned the Internet Thinks the ‘Lost in Space’ Robot Is Hot: ‘Ya’ll Need Jesus’ — Watch

The internet's strange attraction to non-human movie and television characters continues with Netflix's "Lost in Space" reboot.

The internet’s physical attraction to non-human movie and television characters is gaining traction on social media. We saw it happen with Pennywise when “It” became a horror blockbuster last September (Cosmopolitan wrote an entire article about it), and the attraction to the fish creature in Guillermo del Toro’s Oscar winner “The Shape of Water” was so strong it inspired a limited collection of sex toys. The internet is now showing interest in “Avengers: Infinity War” baddie Thanos (Vulture asks, “Is Thanos Hot?”) and the robot from “Lost in Space.”

The growing attraction to the “Lost in Space” robot is a bit more of a surprise considering the Netflix science-fiction series is geared towards a family-friendly demographic. It turns out the more light-hearted tone has done nothing to prevent the robot from becoming the desire of the internet. The attraction to the robot is so strong that Netflix posted a one-minute video reacting in confusion to the trend.

“When ‘Lost in Space’ premiered we were prepared for a big reaction. What we weren’t prepare for was [people posting about how the robot is hot],” the Netflix video states. “The thirst is VERY real…We’re very confused, too.”

The video includes numerous tweets from social media users expressing their attractions to the robot. Some of the tweets read: “Good morning. The ‘Lost in Space’ robot has a nice butt,” “I’m genuinely debating watching the ‘Lost in Space’ reboot for the hot robot, and “‘Lost in Space’ stresses me out. When will the hot robot come and soothe me?”

Enough people are invested in the robot to the point that Netflix’s response video has earned over 1 million views. “Lost in Space” is now streaming.