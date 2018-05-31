‘Visconti: A Retrospective’ Exclusive Trailer: Film Society of Lincoln Center Presents the Italian Master’s Entire Oeuvre — Watch

The series runs June 8–29.

Making all of us not in New York jealous yet again, the Film Society of Lincoln Center has partnered with Istituto Luce Cinecittà to present a complete retrospective of Luchino Visconti’s feature films. Most of the Italian master’s work, from “The Leopard” and “Rocco to His brothers” to “Senso” and “Death in Venice,” will be screening on new restorations and imported prints; the series will conclude with a weeklong run of “Ludwig,” playing here on a new 35mm print. Avail yourself of a trailer for the series below.

Visconti’s films are a sensory delight, and “The Leopard” — based on Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa’s majestic novel of the same name — is especially acclaimed. His 1963 adaptation, which runs just shy of three hours, won the Palme d’Or at Cannes and was released on DVD and Blu-ray by the Criterion Collection. FLSC’s look back at Visconti’s career doesn’t stop there, as “Bellissima,” “Conversation Piece,” “The Damned,” “The Innocent,” “Sandra,” “Ossessione,” “The Stranger,” “La Terra trema,” and “White Nights” are represented as well.

There’s also a shorts program comprised of “Anna Magnani,” “The Job,” and “The Witch Burned Alive” that runs just under two hours. “Visconti: A Retrospective — about which more information may be found here — runs June 8–29.