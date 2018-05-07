‘Luke Cage’ Season 2 Trailer: The Hero of Harlem Meets His Match With the Bushmaster

“Sometimes, brutality gets shit done.”

This June, the bulletproof black man may have met his match.

The trailer below for the second season of “Marvel’s Luke Cage” introduces the Hero of Harlem’s formidable new foe: a man named John Irving (Mustafa Shakir), aka the Bushmaster. The colorful moniker follows in the poisonous snake footsteps (wait, snakes don’t have feet!) of other villains – Cottonmouth and Diamondback – from Season 1. Although those two are out of the picture, the Bushmaster looks like he has no trouble handling Luke (Mike Colter), whether he has bulletproof skin or not.

The show picks up sometime after Luke teamed up briefly with the other Defenders — Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter); Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil (Charlie Cox); and Danny Rand, aka Iron Fist (Finn Jones) — to save New York from The Hand. Luke has now achieved an irritating bit of fame in the streets of Harlem and is trying to get back to a normal life as possible, which includes hanging out with his girlfriend, nurse Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson), supporting Misty Knight (Simone Missick) after she lost her arm in the line of duty, and occasionally saving the day.

Meanwhile, still lurking in the city is the criminal Shades (Theo Rossi) and the increasingly ambitious and ruthless councilwoman Mariah Dillard (Alfre Woodard). Gabrielle Dennis joins this season as holistic doctor Tilda Johnson. And for some reason, Danny Rand will also be stopping by.

Check out the trailer below:

All 13 episodes of ”Luke Cage” Season 2 will be released on June 22 on Netflix.