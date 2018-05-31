‘McQueen’ Trailer: Documentary Delves Into the Darkness and Genius of Fashion Designer Alexander McQueen

"I don't want to do a show feeling like you just had Sunday lunch. I want you to feel repulsed or exhilarated," says the late artist in the trailer for "McQueen."

“No one discovered Alexander McQueen. Alexander McQueen discovered himself,” opens the trailer for “McQueen,” a new film about the legendary British fashion designer. Becoming head designer of Givenchy at 27, McQueen was known for his eponymous fashion label, which was marked by theatrical fashion shows and cutting edge designs. After his death in 2010, The Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art devoted a show entirely to McQueen’s prolific 19-year career, resulting in record attendance for the museum at the time.

Written and directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, the film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival to rave reviews. Ettedgui is best known for co-writing the 2015 documentary “Listen to Me Marlon,” a compelling and detailed portrait of Marlon Brando made entirely from audio recordings of the actor. Bonhôte is one of the founders of Pulse Films, which co-produced “The Witch” and “American Honey.”

“I don’t want to do a show feeling like you just had Sunday lunch. I want you to feel repulsed or exhilarated,” McQueen says in the trailer. In other foreboding moments, McQueen hints at his inner darkness: “I saw myself within the public eye as the gazelle. And the gazelle always got eaten.”

Bleecker Street releases “McQueen” in theaters on July 20. Watch the trailer below.