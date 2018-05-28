Michelle Wolf Takes Aim at Sarah Huckabee Sanders on ‘The Break’: She Has an ‘Ugly Personality’

And she wants you to know that isn't a looks-based joke.

Michelle Wolf drew praise and ire in nearly equal measure after hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner last month, particularly for comments she made about Sarah Huckabee Sanders that were willfully misinterpreted as being about the White House Press Secretary’s looks. Wolf defended her jokes in the days that followed, and doubled down on them in last night’s premiere episode of her new Netflix show “The Break.”

During a segment that she swore was about sports rather than feminism, Wolf turned her attention to the recent nomination (and subsequent confirmation) of Gina Haspel as the new Director of the CIA despite her involvement in the George W. Bush Administration’s use of torture.

“After Gina was nominated, my best friend Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted, ‘Any Democrat who claims to support women’s empowerment and our national security but opposes her nomination is a hypocrite.’ Well, if anyone’s an expert on hypocrites, it’s Sarah Huckabee Sanders,” Wolf said.

“And, for the record, that was not a looks-based joke; that was about her ugly personality. She has the Mario Battali of personalities,” Wolf clarified before adding that there’s “nothing anti-feminisit about not supporting certain women.”

Last night’s episode, fittingly titled “Strong Female Lead,” featured “Late Night with Seth Meyers” writer Amber Ruffin as its guest. New episodes air weekly on Netflix.