‘Mile 22’ First Trailer: Mark Wahlberg Helms a Rogue International Rescue Mission with Help From Ronda Rousey — Watch

The film was directed by Peter Berg, a two-time Emmy nominee for "Friday Night Lights."

The fourth filmic team-up of director Peter Berg and his frequent star Mark Wahlberg now has an official trailer. “Mile 22” follows James Silva (Wahlberg), an intelligence officer in the CIA’s secretive Overwatch division (based on the real-life paramilitary squad Ground Branch); at last month’s STXfilms CinemaCon presentation, it was revealed that Berg nicknamed the character “the lighthouse,” as he “roots out evil.” Yet Silva also has plenty of swagger: the footage has him lobbing a grenade and declaring himself “a killer who looks like a hero.”

In this first installment of an intended franchise — a sequel, television series, and VR component are already planned — Silva and his assault rifle-carrying command team travel to Southeast Asia, locate a cop (Iko Uwais) with knowledge that could unleash a radioactive attack, and sneak him to safety before American adversaries intervene. The cast includes John Malkovich, “The Walking Dead” actress Lauren Cohan, and judo Olympic medalist Ronda Rousey (“Furious 7”), who filmed their scenes in Atlanta and Bogotá, Colombia. JAY-Z’s “Can’t Cheat Death” serves as the trailer’s ominous soundtrack.

Both Berg and two-time Oscar nominee Wahlberg (“The Departed,” The Fighter”) co-produce the film, their latest follow-up to “Lone Survivor” (2013), “Deepwater Horizon” (2016), and “Patriots Day” (2016). First-time screenwriter Lea Carpenter — author of a novel about a special-ops agent who vanished during the hunt for Osama bin Laden — delivered the script with “Jack Ryan” co-creator Graham Roland.

STXfilms will release “Mile 22” on August 3. Watch the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.