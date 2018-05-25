Mindy Kaling Explains the Very Sexist Question a Male Reporter Asked Her During ‘Ocean’s 8’ Press Tour — Watch

"He was so incredulous," Kaling said of the male journalist who couldn't understand how she played a jeweler having never been married.

Mindy Kaling is currently making the press rounds in support of “Ocean’s 8,” in which she stars opposite Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, and Anne Hathaway, but her publicity tour hit a sexist speed bump while she was being interviewed by an international male journalist. During an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Kaling revealed that during a joint interview with co-stars Hathaway and Sarah Paulson, a reporter couldn’t understand how the actress played a jeweler having never been married or engaged.

“When you’re doing these heist movies, everyone has their special power, which is why Debbie Ocean pulls us together to do this heist,” Kaling explained. “In the movie, Anne plays an actress and Sarah plays a party promoter. With me, the male reporter was like, ‘Mindy, you play a jeweler. Now, you’re not married and you’ve never been engaged, so how do you know about diamonds?'”

Kaling told Meyers she couldn’t believe the question at the time and is still struggling to wrap her head around it. Meyers added that the reporter must not understand how acting works, as none of the cast members of “Ocean’s 8” have pulled off a heist before.

“[The reporter] was basically like, ‘You’re a famous spinster…you’d never been near a diamond before,'” Kaling said. “So if you’re not married or engaged, you’ve never seen a diamond. He was so incredulous. He couldn’t put it together. He was basically like, ‘No man has ever loved you!'”

“Ocean’s 8” is Kaling’s second major theatrical release of 2018 following “A Wrinkle in Time.” The heist movie opens nationwide June 8, courtesy of Warner Bros. Watch Kaling’s appearance on “Late Night” in the video below.