Morgan Freeman Responds to Sexual Harassment Accusations: ‘I Apologize to Anyone Who Felt Uncomfortable’

Eight women accused the Oscar winner of harassment in an exposé recently published by CNN.

Morgan Freeman has responded to the numerous recent sexual harassment allegations made against him. The actor apologized to anyone who felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his actions in a statement given to IndieWire. Freeman said he never intended to sexually harass his accusers and that he would never knowingly make anyone feel uneasy.

“Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy,” Freeman said in a statement. “I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.”

Freeman was accused of sexual harassment by eight women in a report published May 24 by CNN. The women include production workers who encountered Freeman on movie sets and entertainment journalists, including CNN’s Chloe Melas and a Hollywood Foreign Press Association journalist. Production members on “Now You See Me” and “Going In Style” allege Freeman would comment on their bodies. The “Going In Style” female crew member claims Freeman attempted to look up her skirt multiple times.

According to CNN reporter Melas, Freeman harassed her during the “Going In Style” press junket. Melas was six months pregnant at the time of the interview and says Freeman shook her hand, looked her up and down, and said variations of the line, “I wish I was there.” The reporter also alleges Freeman told her, “You are ripe.” A female journalist for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association says Freeman made comments about her legs and her skirt during two different press junkets.

