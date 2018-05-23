Movies New to Netflix in June: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi,’ ‘The Departed,’ ‘Thor: Ragnarok,’ and More

What this month's new selection lacks in size, it more than makes up for with some beloved titles, including films from Scorsese, Gilliam, and Shelton.

What this month’s new selection of movies available on Netflix lacks in overall size, it more than makes up for with a depth of choices, including both buzzy new titles and a number of options from some of Hollywood’s best directors. The biggest new addition is Rian Johnson’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” which will roll out on the platform on June 26. Other big titles include Martin Scorsese’s infinitely rewatchable “The Departed,” Taika Waititi’s dead funny “Thor: Ragnarok,” Martin McDonagh’s heist comedy “In Bruges,” and Lynn Shelton’s dreamy drama “Outside In.”

Another option to look out for: While fans of Terry Gilliam might not yet have the chance to see his long-gestating “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote,” his also troubled production of “The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus” will be available this month.

Netflix will also premiere a number of its own original films this month, including the Zoey Deutch-starring rom-com “Set It Up,” the coming-of-age tale “Alex Strangelove,” and the romantic drama “Us and Them.” Check out all the films coming to Netflix this June.

June 1

Assassination Games

Blue Jasmine

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

He Named Me Malala

Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth

Just Friends

Miracle

National Treasure

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

November 13: Attack on Paris — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Outside In

Righteous Kill

Rumor Has It

Singularity

Taking Lives

Terms and Conditions May Apply

The Boy

The Covenant

The Departed

The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure

June 2

The King’s Speech

June 5

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok

June 8

Alex Strangelove — NETFLIX FILM

Ali’s Wedding — NETFLIX FILM

June 14

Cutie and the Boxer

June 15

La Hora Final

Lust Stories — NETFLIX FILM

Maktub — NETFLIX FILM

Set It Up — NETFLIX FILM

Step Up 2: The Streets

Sunday’s Illness — NETFLIX FILM

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

June 16

In Bruges



June 18

Encerrados

June 22

Brain on Fire — NETFLIX FILM

Us and Them — NETFLIX FILM

June 23

Disney’s Tarzan

June 24

To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs) — NETFLIX FILM

June 26

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

June 29

La Pena Maxima

TAU — NETFLIX FILM



June 30

Mohawk

