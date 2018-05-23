Movies New to Netflix in June: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi,’ ‘The Departed,’ ‘Thor: Ragnarok,’ and More

What this month’s new selection of movies available on Netflix lacks in overall size, it more than makes up for with a depth of choices, including both buzzy new titles and a number of options from some of Hollywood’s best directors. The biggest new addition is Rian Johnson’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” which will roll out on the platform on June 26. Other big titles include Martin Scorsese’s infinitely rewatchable “The Departed,” Taika Waititi’s dead funny “Thor: Ragnarok,” Martin McDonagh’s heist comedy “In Bruges,” and Lynn Shelton’s dreamy drama “Outside In.”
Another option to look out for: While fans of Terry Gilliam might not yet have the chance to see his long-gestating “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote,” his also troubled production of “The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus” will be available this month.
Netflix will also premiere a number of its own original films this month, including the Zoey Deutch-starring rom-com “Set It Up,” the coming-of-age tale “Alex Strangelove,” and the romantic drama “Us and Them.” Check out all the films coming to Netflix this June.
June 1
Assassination Games
Blue Jasmine
Disney’s 101 Dalmatians
George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker
He Named Me Malala
Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth
Just Friends
Miracle
National Treasure
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
November 13: Attack on Paris — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Outside In
Righteous Kill
Rumor Has It
Singularity
Taking Lives
Terms and Conditions May Apply
The Boy
The Covenant
The Departed
The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure
June 2
The King’s Speech
June 5
Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok
June 8
Alex Strangelove — NETFLIX FILM
Ali’s Wedding — NETFLIX FILM
June 14
Cutie and the Boxer
June 15
La Hora Final
Lust Stories — NETFLIX FILM
Maktub — NETFLIX FILM
Set It Up — NETFLIX FILM
Step Up 2: The Streets
Sunday’s Illness — NETFLIX FILM
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
June 16
In Bruges
June 18
Encerrados
June 22
Brain on Fire — NETFLIX FILM
Us and Them — NETFLIX FILM
June 23
Disney’s Tarzan
June 24
To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs) — NETFLIX FILM
June 26
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
June 29
La Pena Maxima
TAU — NETFLIX FILM
June 30
Mohawk
