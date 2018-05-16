‘Ms. Marvel’: Riz Ahmed Wants Mindy Kaling to Be His Co-Writer on Possible Superhero Movie

Now they just have to convince Marvel Studios to give them the job adapting their popular Muslim comic book character.

Just last year, actor Riz Ahmed made Emmy history when he became the first Muslim actor to ever win an Outstanding Actor statuette in the Limited Series or Movie category. Now, the British-Pakistani entertainer hopes to break some more barriers, including telling the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first-ever Muslim superhero story.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige excited Ahmed and others in a BBC interview on Friday, divulging that a film based on Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel — the comic book character reintroduced in 2014 as a Pakistani-American whose skillset includes the abilities to heal fast and get small — is “definitely sort of in the works” for sometime post-March 2019. That’s when the studio will debut “Captain Marvel” with Brie Larson, the first Marvel film with a female lead.

Earlier this year, Feige told IndieWire that the studios’ plan for diversity extends way beyond “Captain Marvel.” “I think it’s only the beginning,” Feige said. “I think you’ll see more and more of that in front of the camera, behind the camera and that that is what is required of us as storytellers. I think there’s a lot to pull from from the existing comics that they’ve been doing that for many, many years….We want these movies to reflect the world in which they are made, and be brought to life by all types of people behind the camera.”

As Ahmed has never written a feature before, he reached out to some famous friends on Twitter. TV veteran Mindy Kaling — now on the set of “Late Night,” her debut as a film’s star/scribe — responded with enthusiasm:

So when do @MarvelStudios want me @mindykaling @kumailn to get started on the MsMarvel screenplay ? — Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) May 16, 2018

Riz! I am obsessed with this comic book, I’ve read them all. I love Kamala Khan. https://t.co/f3PevhfUzv — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 16, 2018

The reply got the attention of the duo behind the latest Ms. Marvel incarnation, Marvel editor Sana Amanat and writer G. Willow Wilson. Wilson wrote that she would be “honored” if Ahmed and Kaling collaborated on a screenplay, while Amanat invited Kaling to Marvel’s Manhattan office to meet about partnering on a comic book:

We sooo appreciate it! If you’re in NY come to @marvel so we can show you what we have in store! — sana amanat (@MiniB622) May 16, 2018

Marvel is owned by Disney, which released the Kaling-starring “A Wrinkle in Time” this February. “A Wrinkle in Time” director Ava DuVernay just accepted her own superhero assignment: She will oversee “The New Gods” for Warner Bros. and DC.

Fans are already gearing up for the film on social media, and arguing about whether it would be appropriate to cast Priyanka Chopra (“Baywatch,” the just-cancelled “Quantico”) in the title role.

not to sound shallow but honestly i’m really excited about the kamala khan / ms. marvel movie rumours because south asians are rarely represented in the super hero genre pic.twitter.com/POHVxxDGWB — isaac saw iw 4x (@tonythtark) May 12, 2018

I just…I just can’t wait for the Ms. Marvel MCU adaptation pic.twitter.com/Qd8QilCRbO — Saf (@fasidduni) May 14, 2018

stop fancasting priyanka chopra as ms marvel she’s supposed to be a pakistani teenager not an adult indian woman don’t take rep away from pakistanis and perpetuate the racist idea that indians and pakistanis are the same and interchangeable thanks for coming to my ted talk — 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐦 (@mrbenwyatt) May 12, 2018

IndieWire has reached out to Ahmed and Kaling’s representatives for comment.

Additional reporting by Kate Erbland.

