MTV Movie & TV Awards: Chris Pratt to Be Honored With This Year’s Generation Award

Star Lord is finally getting the recognition he craves. Chris Pratt is being honored with the Generation Award at this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards, which will kick off a very long Emmy season next month. Past winners include Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, Johnny Depp, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Mike Myers, Tom Cruise, and Jim Carrey.

Pratt most recently appeared in “Avengers: Infinity War,” reprising the character he introduced in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and its sequel — two films that have grossed a combined $1.6 billion at the global box office. He also headlines the upcoming “Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom,” a sequel to 2015’s continuation of the prehistoric franchise launched by Steven Spielberg.

The actor first came to prominence with his role as Andy Dwyer on “Parks and Recreation” and has also appeared in “Moneyball,” “Her,” and “Zero Dark Thirty.” Tiffany Haddish will host this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday, January 18.