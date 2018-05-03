MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Nominations Full List: ‘Black Panther,’ ‘Stranger Things’ Rule As Marvel, Netflix Dominate

MTV is moving the show to June in order to take advantage of Emmy nomination voting.

“Black Panther” and “Stranger Things” lead the tally as MTV unveils the categories and nominees for the 2018 “MTV Movie & TV Awards.” For the second year in a row, TV is now a part of the show; in fact, television has become such an integral part of the telecast that the awards show has been pushed into June — during the first phase of this year’s Emmy voting.

That’s a change from the recent past, when the awards show aired in the late spring in order to take advantage of the kickoff to summer movie blockbuster season. Last year, the show aired on May 7, but this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Tiffany Haddish, will air live on Monday, June 18 at 9 p.m. ET. (The ceremony will take place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.)

Also for the second year in a row, categories will not be gender-specific, which means men and women will compete together for top performance awards.

Joel Gallen, who helped create the MTV Movie Awards and produced it for 14 years, is back this year for the first time since 2007 to executive produce and direct.

“Black Panther’s” seven nominations include Best Movie and Best On-Screen Team, as well as Best Performance in a Movie and Best Hero for star Chadwick Boseman. Letitia Wright was nominated as Scene Stealer for her role as “Shuri,” while Michael B. Jordan landed a nomination in the Best Villain category for his portrayal of “N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger.”

“Stranger Things” picked up a total of six nominations, including Best Show and Best On-Screen Team.

As part of the announcement, MTV has once again made several changes to the Movie & TV Awards categories. What were referred to last year as “Movie of the Year” and “Show of the Year” are back to “Best Movie” and “Best Show,” while “Best Actor in a Movie” and “Best Actor in a Show” are now “Best Performance in a Movie” and “Best Performance in a Show.”

Also, “Most Frightened Performance” takes the place of “Tearjerker,” and “Best On-Screen Team” replaces “Best Duo.” Instead of last year’s “Best Documentary,” it’s now “Best Music Documentary.” And the unscripted category is now “Best Reality Series” instead of “Best Reality Competition.”

Additional categories this year include “Scene Stealer” and “Best Fight,” while gone from last year are “Best Host,” “Next Generation,” “Best American Story” and “Best Fight Against the System.”

Here are this years nominees for the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards:

BEST MOVIE

“Avengers: Infinity War” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“Black Panther” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“Girls Trip” (Universal Pictures)

“It” (New Line Cinema)

“Wonder Woman” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

BEST SHOW

“13 Reasons Why” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“Grown-ish” (Freeform)

“Riverdale” (The CW)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Chadwick Boseman – “Black Panther”

Timothée Chalamet – “Call Me by Your Name”

Ansel Elgort – “Baby Driver”

Daisy Ridley – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Saoirse Ronan – “Lady Bird”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”

Darren Criss – “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Katherine Langford – “13 Reasons Why”

Issa Rae – “Insecure”

Maisie Williams – “Game of Thrones”

BEST HERO

Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) – “Black Panther”

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – “Game of Thrones”

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) – “Wonder Woman”

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash) – “The Flash”

Daisy Ridley (Rey) – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

BEST VILLAIN

Josh Brolin (Thanos) – “Avengers: Infinity War

Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger) – “Black Panther”

Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker) – “Legion”

Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise) – “It”

BEST KISS

“Jane the Virgin” – Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael)

“Love, Simon” – Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram)

“Ready Player One” – Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade)

“Riverdale” – KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica)

“Stranger Things” – Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Talitha Bateman (Janice) – “Annabelle: Creation”

Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott) – “A Quiet Place”

Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh) – “It”

Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole) – “Black Mirror”

Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) – “Stranger Things”

BEST ON-SCREEN TEAM

“Black Panther” – Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/ Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri)

“It” – Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike)

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” – Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black (Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane)

“Ready Player One” – Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki (Daito), Lena Waithe (Aech)

“Stranger Things” – Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max)

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Jack Black – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Tiffany Haddish – “Girls Trip”

Dan Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Kate McKinnon – “Saturday Night Live”

Amy Schumer – “I Feel Pretty”

SCENE STEALER

Tiffany Haddish (Dina) – “Girls Trip”

Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) – “Stranger Things”

Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) – “Riverdale”

Taika Waititi (Korg) – “Thor: Ragnarok”

Letitia Wright (Shuri) – “Black Panther”

BEST FIGHT

“Atomic Blonde” – Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter)

“Avengers: Infinity War” – Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight)

“Black Panther” – Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke (M’Baku)

“Thor: Ragnarok” – Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

“Wonder Woman” – Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

“Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story”

“Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated”

“Gaga: Five Foot Two”

“Jay-Z’s ‘Footnotes for 4:44′”

“The Defiant Ones”

BEST REALITY SERIES

“The Kardashians” (E!)

“Love & Hip Hop” (VH1)

“Real Housewives” (Bravo)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Vanderpump Rules” (Bravo)

NOMINATION COUNT BY MOVIE

“Black Panther”: 7

“It”: 4

“Girls Trip”: 3

“Avengers: Infinity War”: 3

“Wonder Woman”: 3

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”: 3

“Ready Player One”: 2

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”: 2

“Thor: Ragnarok”: 2

“Annabelle Creation”: 1

“A Quiet Place”: 1

“Atomic Blonde”: 1

“Baby Driver”: 1

“Call Me by Your Name”: 1

“I Feel Pretty”: 1

“Lady Bird”: 1

“Love, Simon”: 1

NOMINATION COUNT BY SHOW

“Stranger Things”: 6

“Riverdale”: 3

“Game of Thrones”: 3

“13 Reasons Why”: 2

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”: 1

“Black Mirror”: 1

“The Flash”: 1

“Grown-ish”: 1

“Insecure”: 1

“Jane the Virgin”: 1

“Legion”: 1

“Schitt’s Creek”: 1

“Saturday Night Live”: 1

NOMINATION COUNT BY STUDIO

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures: 15

Warner Bros. Pictures: 5

New Line Cinema: 5

Universal Pictures: 4

Columbia Pictures: 2

A24: 1

Fox 2000: 1

Paramount Pictures: 1

Sony Pictures Classics: 1

STX Entertainment: 1

TriStar Productions: 1

NOMINATION COUNT BY NETWORK/PLATFORM

Netflix: 10

HBO: 5

The CW: 5

Bravo: 2

FX: 2

VH1: 2

Live Nation Productions: 2

Apple Music: 1

E!: 1

Freeform: 1

NBC: 1

Pop: 1

YouTube Red: 1

Tidal: 1