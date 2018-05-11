NEON Makes First Cannes 2018 Purchase With Ali Abbasi’s Acclaimed ‘Border’

The up-and-coming indie distributor is making the leap into the foreign-language film market.

NEON, the indie distributor behind the Oscar-winning “I, Tonya,” has made its first Cannes acquisition thanks to a deal purchasing North American rights to “Border.” The movie premiered to acclaim at Cannes 2018 in the Un Certain Regard section. Variety first reported the news.

“Border” is the Cannes debut of Danish-Iranian director Ali Abbassi. The script is based on a novella written by “Let The Right One In” scribe John Ajvide. Eva Melander stars as a border guard with the ability to smell human emotions and catch and detain smugglers. Her life is changed after she meets a mysterious man with a small that eludes her. Critics fell hard for the film at Cannes, with many writing it has cult classic potential.

“‘Border’ builds out such an unusual premise that it risks devolving into quirky inanity, but Abbasi grounds the narrative in an emotional foundation even as it flies off the rails,” IndieWire’s Eric Kohn wrote in his B+ review.

In addition to “I, Tonya,” NEON is best known for indies “Gemini,” “Colossal,” “The Bad Batch,” and “Borg vs. McEnroe.” The company has yet to push into the international film scene, which makes “Border’ a lucrative acquisition.