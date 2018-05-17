Nev Schulman Accused of Sexual Misconduct, MTV Suspends ‘Catfish’ Production to Investigate Claims

Nev Schulman has hosted the MTV reality documentary series for seven seasons, beginning in November 2012.

MTV is temporarily suspending production on its hit reality documentary series “Catfish” following sexual harassment allegations against Nev Schulman, The Daily Beast reports. Schulman is one of the main hosts of the series and also serves as an executive producer. He developed the series with Max Joseph and his brother, Ariel Schulman, following the success of the 2010 film of the same name, in which Schulman appears.

“We take these allegations very seriously,” an MTV spokesperson told The Daily Beast in a statement. “We’re working with Critical Content, our third party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation.”

“Catfish: The TV Show” premiered in November 2012 and has aired 107 episodes across seven seasons. The show’s most recent season debuted in January. Details about the allegations against Schulman have not been revealed, though MTV confirmed an investigation is taking place.

Schulman has an alleged history of harassment. Gawker reported in September 2013 that Schulman got kicked out of his college, Sarah Lawrence College, for punching a woman. IndieWire has reached out to MTV for further comment.