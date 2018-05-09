‘Never Goin’ Back’ Trailer: Teen Heist Movie Aspires to be A24’s Next ‘Spring Breakers’

Augustine Frizzell's irreverent dark comedy was produced by David Lowery and premiered in Sundance's Midnight section.

From “Spring Breakers” to “Heavenly Creatures,” the canon of movies about teen girls behaving badly has far too few woman directors, with “The Bling Ring” being a notable exception. Enter “Never Goin’ Back,” the debut feature-length film from actress turned writer/director Augustine Frizzell. The newly released first trailer teases an intimate heist comedy about two high school dropouts who get in all sorts of trouble on the way to their dream beach vacation.

Maia Mitchell (“The Fosters”) and Camila Morrone (“Death Wish”) play the central friends Angela and Jessie, two high school dropouts who would rather rip bongs and draw penises on each other’s faces than work at their depressing diner jobs. Between a manager who has higher hopes for them, nosy neighbors threatening to call the cops, and a creepy roommate Brandon (Kyle Mooney), the girls soldier on towards the promise of one glorious week off in Galveston.

“Never Goin’ Back” was produced by “A Ghost Story” director David Lowery, who is married to Frizzell, and premiered at the Sundance Film Festival’s raucous Midnight section. A24 opens the film in theaters on August 3.

Check out the Red Band trailer below.