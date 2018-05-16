The Best TV Shows on Each Network, Right Now – May 2018

Each network. One show. Only the best.

Grab your eyedrops, because May is already overflowing with amazing TV shows, and the month isn’t done yet. As the networks and streaming services barrel towards that awards season cut-off date at the end of the month, they’ve been packing your schedule with week after week of primo programming.

It’s an embarrassment of riches, and many viewers are just the poor 1 percent (i.e. can’t hire people to watch the shows and create dramatic reenactment podcasts for listening to during your commute). So unless you can watch TV at twice the speed (which would make the voices sound funny), you’re fairly limited by time and, you know, wanting to get out and enjoy life and sunlight so you don’t get rickets.

But fear not. IndieWire’s dedicated TV team is here to make the process of deciding what to watch easier. Armed with advance screeners, a caffeine feed, and vibrating lumbar pillow, we’ve evaluated which shows you should be paying attention to on each network. That means whether you prefer broadcast, cable, streaming, or premium content, we’ve assessed it and have selected the one show worthy of your consideration on each platform.

As always, FX’s stellar programming has caused quite the conundrum with “Atlanta” continuing Donald Glover’s streak of excellence, while “The Americans” has been blowing our minds week to week as it gears up to say “dasvidanya” for good. Netflix is another culprit, having new releases practically every week and eclectic enough to appeal to niche audiences. Seriously, how can you choose between “Aggretsuko,” “3%,” and “Dear White People”? But decide we did.

In the event that a channel isn’t pulling its weight right now, it’s out until the next month as long as it shapes up. Yes, it’s a cutthroat business because you only have so much time to devote to TV. Besides, there is plenty more TV available to fill in the gaps. And, as always, more coverage of current TV can be found in IndieWire’s TV reviews and episode reviews sections.

So, how does a show make the list? It’s simple.

To be eligible:

a) weekly releases must have aired new episodes within the given month, or

b) full season releases must have premiered no later than the previous month.

