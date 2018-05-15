New Fall 2018 TV Trailers, Ranked From Worst to Best

NBC, Fox, ABC, CBS, and the CW are laying out what to expect this year in terms of new TV shows, and we're ready for them.

Upfronts Week means a glorious celebration of the new shows we can look forward to premiering this fall or later in the year. It also means a glorious opportunity to judge the shows in question, thanks to the trailers that are launched online.

Reviewing a show based on a trailer is a technically dicey proposition, which is why officially what we’re doing here is evaluating the trailers for each show. After all, communicating a premise and a raison d’etre is tougher than you might think within the span of three minutes or less — which is why we herald the trailers that do so well, and worry about the trailers that fail to excel at capturing our interest.

Below are IndieWire’s ongoing reviews of every trailer to debut…some of which do a better job than others at selling their shows.

Fox

“Rel” (Fox)

Best-case scenario: The trailer above represents a quickly thrown together cut pulled only from a premise-establishing pilot — things will get better when they shoot more episodes that can build character (and humor) outside of the fact that Rel lost his wife and kids. Worst-case scenario: LilRel Howery’s comedic timing and leading man chops can’t support his own network sitcom, and his first series is an unfunny, outdated mess. These aren’t the kind of extremes one hopes to pull from the first look at a new show, but the above trailer for “Rel” is as redundant as it is underwhelming. The break-out star of “Get Out” and “The Carmichael Show” has proven to be a charming burst of life when he’s popping in and out of scenes, but this spot rests entirely on building sympathy for his character while he mocks a woman for wearing “loose boots.” “Rel” needs to get a whole lot funnier if it hopes to earn an ongoing slot in the Fox lineup.

Grade: C+

“The Cool Kids” (Fox)

Is it a good idea to let Leslie Jordan sneak in as the stand-out star of your show? Sure, if your show is about a gang of funny old people striving for relevance in a difficult world from the confines of their retirement home. Hopefully, Martin Mull and Artemis Pebdani (two consistently hilarious performers, the former of whom is a living legend) get more of a chance to stand out down the line. These sorts of shows are always reliant on their talents, and this trailer barely showcases them.

Grade: B

“Cosmos: Possible Worlds”

They’re only on screen for a half-second, but we’re going to assume this new season of “Cosmos” is all about tardigrades. But if for some reason, Neil deGrasse Tyson doesn’t get consumed “Sunshine”-style, like that last shot hints at, we’re in for another season of an exploration of the universe that stretches out and the impossible one that lies within the living things in our own backyards. There’s epic vistas, swirling galaxies, the greatest hits of the series that Carl Sagan once helmed (and that calls on his legacy on multiple occasions). It will be interesting to see if that “Possible” means this go-around will veer more into what we still don’t know about what lies beyond science’s reach. This doesn’t look radically different from the first Fox “Cosmos” season, but we’re ready to be surprised either way.

Grade: B+

“The Passage”

We’ve missed you Mark-Paul Gosselaar! Sign us up for what looks like some great chemistry between him and an adorable kid whose life he’s trying to save by keeping her away from government medical experimentation. Throw in a story about them on the run, the strange global pandemic that seems to create zombies, and some very questionable ethics, and this might be the best genre mashup involving zombies on broadcast TV since “iZombie.”

Grade: B+

Syfy

“Deadly Class”

It’s hard to say what “Deadly Class” is the answer to. From this first look, it seems like “Marvel’s Runaways” plus a sharper edge, “X-Men” with a little more preppiness, or “The Magicians” with a few less f-bombs. Regardless of its most accurate comp, the pedigree behind the show (EPs The Brothers Russo) might just lend this series a sense of threat and danger that could separate it from other private-school superpower fare. Shaved heads, ominous entities made of static, and Benedict Wong? Could be a formula for a less traditional Syfy comics adaptation. At the very least, those uniform blazers look pretty sharp.

Grade: B+

“Nightflyers”

Since this is only a teaser, from what we see, we’re intrigued. Based solely on the imagery and sound, it’s horror set in outer space with some pretty damn cool sets and cinematography. But we also know this is based on an old novella and series of short stories by George R.R. Martin, and that Gretchen Mol stars in it, so for now, we will be boarding this spacecraft.

Grade: B+

NBC

“New Amsterdam”

“How can we help?” Maybe don’t name your medical show the same title as a failed Fox drama from a decade ago? That bit of confusion aside, NBC’s new medical series “New Amsterdam” takes its name from the fictionalized hospital that provides the setting for all the drama. Although it is the oldest and most revered hospital in the nation, new medical director Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) wants to shake it up and get back to basics: being doctors and helping patients. Radical! Eggold was one of the best things on “The Blacklist” besides James Spader, and so he’s welcome back to our TVs as someone who will get plenty of screen time looking earnest and winning. Even if you didn’t guess the big twist a the end of the trailer though, this show looks like it’s set up to deliver some grade-A inspiration porn, complete with a portentous, heart-rending piano score. Given the success of “The Good Doctor,” that may play well. Besides, we’re thrilled for any reason for Freema Agyeman to show up.

Grade: B-

“Manifest”

At least this show isn’t waiting around to pull off a time jump. This “Lost”/”The 4400” mashup imagines a Theory of Relativity-adjacent setup where a plane filled with destiny-bound passengers make their arrival five years after they took off. As this trailer runs down all the life circumstances of what all these people on board missed while time went on without them, it’s a hodgepodge of premises of other dramas: the police officer who’s probably not ready to go back to work after a traumatic experience, parents looking for a cure for their child, a doctor trying to save humanity. (Maybe in later episodes, we’ll find out that one of the passengers is super into a niche hobby like amateur zoology or something?) Extra points for a double-meaning title, but a lot of this will certainly depend on execution.

Grade: B

“I Feel Bad”

A trailer like this could be in danger of feeling extremely generic and dull… if its star wasn’t as dynamic and interesting as Sarayu Rao, who quickly proves her capabilities as the lead of a show about family life in the modern era. Beyond the diversity angle, it’s clear that there’s a very specific point of view driving this premise, which is essential when making this show stand out in the vast realm of family comedies already on the air. There’s more work to go, but this trailer does leave us intrigued about the series.

Grade: A-

ABC, CBS, and the CW trailers will be coming soon…