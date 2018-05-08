‘Between Worlds’ First Look: Nicolas Cage Goes Beyond the Veil in Cannes Mystery

"Run Lola Run" actress Franka Potente plays opposite Cage in this thriller about a man haunted by the soul of his dead wife.

Nicolas Cage is heading to the Cannes Film Festival this year, and he’s looking mighty grisly. Cage stars in a mystery titled “Between Worlds,” in which the actor plays a man haunted by the spirit of his dead wife. “Between Worlds” is the second feature film from Maria Pulera; the first was a 2016 thriller starring Rosanna Arquette called “Falsely Accused.” In addition to Cage, the rest of the cast includes “Run Lola Run” star Franka Potente, Penelope Mitchell (upcoming “Hellboy”), Hopper Penn (“War Machine”), and Lydia Hearst.

Per the official synopsis: “At a way station on a lonely highway, a man obsessed with the death of his wife and daughter meets Julie (Potente), a spiritually gifted woman who enlists him in a desperate attempt to recover the lost soul of her comatose daughter, Billie (Mitchell). Billie suddenly awakens in Joe’s presence, but she’s not herself — her body has been taken over by another soul: Joe’s dead wife, who has returned to settle her unfinished business with the living.”

“Between Worlds” was written and directed by Pulera, and produced by Pulera with David Hillary and Eric Banoun. Voltage Pictures is handling sales for the movie out of Cannes.

Check out the photo below.

Voltage Pictures