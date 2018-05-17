Obi-Wan Kenobi ‘Star Wars’ Spinoff Film Rumored to Be ‘New Hope’ Prequel, Not An Origin Story — Report

"The Reader" and "The Hours" director Stephen Daldry is allegedly confirmed to direct the new "Star Wars" spinoff.

With “Solo: A Star Wars Story” just over one week from opening in theaters nationwide, reports are flying about the future of the extended “Star Wars” movie universe. We already know “Solo” is designed to start a new franchise and that Alden Ehrenreich signed a three-picture deal with Lucasfilm. Disney confirmed to IndieWire that numerous ideas for potential spinoffs are being considered, including a Lando Calrissian standalone film starring Donald Glover. A report from last August mentioned Obi-Wan Kenobi was also getting a standalone tentpole, and now TMZ has early details on the spinoff.

According to TMZ, the early rumor that “The Hours” and “The Reader” director Stephen Daldry would helm “Obi-Wan: A Star Wars Story” is true. Daldry is reportedly attached to the film and a production start date is being eyed for next spring. The report claims the Obi-Wan film is not an origin story like “Solo” but a direct prequel to the original “Star Wars.” The script is set on Tatooine and picks up with Obi-Wan living in exile and watching over young Luke Skywalker. Tensions between a tribe of Sand People and local Tatooine farmers bring Obi-Wan out of hiding.

Obi-Wan last graced the big screen in George Lucas’ “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.” The character was played by Alec Guinness in the original films and by Ewen McGregor in the prequel trilogy. Given the reported setting of the upcoming Obi-Wan standalone film, it wouldn’t be far off to assume McGregor would return to the role. The actor has expressed interest in playing Obi-Wan again, most recently telling press at the Golden Globes that he’d be happy to return to the role.

The TMZ report is based on a production bulletin. IndieWire has reached out to Disney for comment.