2019 Oscar Predictions: 91st Academy Awards

Academy Award winners Alfonso Cuarón, Damien Chazelle, and Steve McQueen are all back in the running for Oscars this awards season.

As films are revealed at Sundance and Cannes right through the fall film festival circuit, the 2018-19 awards season slowly comes into focus. The Academy has moved away from the mainstream over the last few years, awarding best picture to the low budget “Moonlight” and fantasy film “The Shape of Water,” which bodes well for the eclectic group of titles that are already being eyed as contenders.

The first quarter of 2018 was a bit quieter in launching potential Oscar players, although the record-breaking “Black Panther” could show the same legs as “Get Out” did last year and ride its critical and commercial success all the way to multiple Oscar nominations. So far, Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs” could figure in the animation race, while Cannes Best actor-winner Joaquin Phoenix shines in Lynne Ramsay’s “You Were Never Really Here.”

As is the case every year, the majority of the year’s biggest Oscar contenders will debut in the fall. Academy Award winners Alfonso Cuarón, Barry Jenkins, Damien Chazelle, and Steve McQueen all have new projects dropping this fall, along with Luca Guadagnino, Xavier Dolan, Yorgos Lanthimos, Bradley Cooper, Richard Linklater, Marielle Heller, Claire Denis, and more.

Click the individual links below for Anne Thompson’s developing Oscar predictions in each category. More categories will be nominated as the year continues.

