‘Papillon’ Trailer: Rami Malek and Charlie Hunnam Try to Escape History’s Most Infamous Prison Colony

Michael Noer directs a new adaptation of the 1973 film classic starring Steve McQueen and Dustin Hoffman.

Before Rami Malek enters Oscar season with his upcoming performance as Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” he’s starring opposite Charlie Hunnam in a new adaptation of “Papillon.” The movie, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, is based on Henri Charrière’s autobiographies “Papillon” and “Banco,” plus the famous 1973 film of the same name starring Steve McQueen and Dustin Hoffman.

“Papillon” stars Hunnam in the title role of Henri “Papillon” Charrière, who is sent to a penal colony on Devil’s Island after being framed for murder. Charrière forms an alliance with a convicted counterfeiter named Louis Dega (Malek), who agrees to finance the innocent man’s escape from the colony. Roland Møller, Tommy Flanagan, and Eve Hewson co-star.

Hunnam and Malek both rose to stardom as the stars of cable dramas “Sons of Anarchy” and “Mr. Robot,” respectively, the latter winning Malek a best actor Emmy trophy. “Papillon” marks Hunnam’s return to indie film after earning career-best reviews for James Gray’s “The Lost City of Z.” The movie is directed by Michael Noer, best known for Danish dramas “Key House Mirror” and “Northwest.”

“Papillon” opens in theaters August 24 via Bleecker Street. Watch the official trailer below.