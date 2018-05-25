‘Parks and Recreation’ Revival: Amy Poehler Confirms the Cast ‘Would All Do’ More Episodes

Cast members like Nick Offerman and Aubrey Plaza have already expressed interest in bringing the show back for new episodes.

NBC’s beloved sitcom “Parks and Recreation” signed off the air in February 2015, but a potential revival is already on the mind of series star Amy Poehler. During a visit to “Ellen” on May 24, Poehler confirmed she’s “absolutely” on board with the idea of another season of “Parks and Recreation,” and the comedian even added that she’s certain her co-stars “would all do” more episodes and return to Pawnee, Indiana.

“Absolutely,” Poehler said when asked about a potential revival. “I know, I’ll speak for everybody and say we would all do it. I think we’d all do it someday. It would be amazing.”

Poehler was joined on “Ellen” by her “Parks and Recreation” co-star Nick Offerman, who also expressed interest in stepping back into the shoes of Ron Swanson. “Amy’s the boss of the show,” Offerman said, “so she can speak for everybody.”

“Parks and Recreation” ran for seven seasons and 125 episodes between April 2009 and February 2015. The show was never a ratings juggernaut but it was consistently one of the most acclaimed comedies on television. Across its run, the show was nominated twice for the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series, while Poehler was nominated four times for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Other “Parks and Recreation” cast members have gone on record in the past noting their interest in a revival. Aubrey Plaza told Entertainment Tonight at the start of 2018 that she would “do it,” although she did recommend waiting a bit longer since the show only wrapped three years ago. NBC has had great success reviving shows like “Will & Grace,” while ABC’s “Roseanne” revival was one of the biggest shows on television this spring.