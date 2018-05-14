‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Says She Left the Show Following ‘Multiple Physical Assaults’

After 15 seasons, May 8 marked Perrette's last appearance on the popular CBS procedural, and she took to Twitter days later to explain why she left.

Pauley Perrette said she left “NCIS” because of “multiple physical assaults.” The actress who played Abby Sciuto on the CBS series posted increasingly descriptive accounts of why she left the series after Season 15.

On Saturday, May 12, Perrette posted a message stating why she had yet to speak publicly about her departure. She said she “refused to go low,” but cited “tabloid articles” spreading “total lies about me” for coming forward on Twitter.

A few hours later, in the early morning on May 13, Perrette posted three more messages stating that she was only staying silent “to protect my crew” and that she was “trying to do the right thing.” One message ended with the cryptic line, “He did it,” before her final post read, “I’ve been supporting anti-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it’s school or work, that you’re required to go? It’s horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone.”

Perrette has not commented more on the matter since May 13, though she did send out a Mother’s Day greeting a few hours later. Read the tweets in full below.

I refused to go low, that’s why I’ve never told publicly what happened. But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me. If you believe them? Please leave me alone. You clearly don’t know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said) — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

Maybe I’m wrong for not “spilling the beans” Telling the story, THE TRUTH. I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I.don’t know. Just know, I’m trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn’t the right thing about crime. I’m… Just… ? — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

There is a “machine’ keeping me silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me. A very rich, very powerful publicity “machine”. No morals, no obligation to truth, and I’m just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

I’ve been supporting ant-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it’s school or work, that you’re required to go to? It’s horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

This is not Perrette’s first experience with assault. Following her divorce to actor and musician Coyote Shivers in 2004, Perrette was granted restraining orders against him after stating he put her through physical, emotional, and sexual abuse during and after their marriage. In 2015, she was also assaulted outsider her home in Hollywood by a homeless man.

Perrette is a known activist for civil rights and LGBTQ rights. She recorded the below message for fans following her departure from “NCIS.” There are two episodes left in Season 15, neither of which are expected to include Perrette.

CBS has yet to provide comment regarding Perrette’s statements.