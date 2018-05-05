‘Peaky Blinders’ Surprise: Creator Steven Knight Announces Plans for Three New Seasons and Ballet Spinoff

It looks like all of those rumors that Season 5 will be the last for "Peaky Blinders" aren't true.

Steven Knight’s BBC Two gangster drama series “Peaky Blinders” has become something of a cult classic thanks to the show’s Netflix deal that makes new seasons available to watch in the U.S. exclusively on the streaming platform. While the show is confirmed to return for Season 5 in 2019, the future of it has been somewhat unclear until now. Deadline reports that not only is Knight planning Season 6 and Season 7 of “Peaky Blinders,” but he’s also been approached about creating a “Peaky Blinders” ballet in London.

According to Knight, the Rampart dance company, Britain’s oldest ballet organization, is interested in making a “Peaky Blinders” gangster ballet. Knight admitted he “didn’t know where they would do it,” but he gave Rampart his full blessing to create an unexpected “Peaky Blinders” spinoff. A ballet version of a gangster TV show may sound surprising, but it makes sense given the popularity of the show in the UK. “Peaky Blinders” Season 4 was the show’s highest-rated run of episodes to date and ended 2017 as BBC Two’s most-watched original series.

As for the future of the main series, Knight said the show should continue beyond Season 5. The creator confirmed that series star Cillian Murphy “is all for” additional seasons of the show, despite the fact that the original plan was to end “Peaky Blinders” after a fifth season. Murphy has separately expressed interest in multiple new seasons.

“We’ve talked to Cillian Murphy and he’s all for it, and the rest of the principal cast are in for it,” Knight said. “Murphy told me last year he was open to more. The thought has long been to finish after Season 5, but the momentum and love for the thing seems to still be growing exponentially and this is making us pause before deciding finally.”

The first four season of “Peaky Blinders” are now streaming on Netflix.