‘Peppermint’ Trailer: The Director of ‘Taken’ Turns Jennifer Garner Into a Revenge-Seeking Mother

Pierre Morel unleashes Jennifer Garner in his latest revenge-driven action movie.

Pierre Morel turned Liam Neeson into an iconic movie badass in 2008 with the release of “Taken,” and now the French filmmaker hopes to do the same with Jennifer Garner. Fortunately, the actress is no stranger to kicking ass having led the television series “Alias” for five seasons and 105 episodes. “Peppermint” gives Garner the chance to lead her own action vehicle on the big screen.

“Peppermint” stars Garner as a mother with nothing to lose following a family tragedy. In a storyline familiar to anyone who has seen “Taken,” Garner’s mother sets out on a revenge mission to avenge her family and bring justice to the men responsible. John Gallagher Jr and Method Man co-star.

Garner has been a more steady presence on the big screen as of late, but “Peppermint” is her first headlining action film. The actress last appeared in a supporting role in “Love, Simon.”

“Peppermint” opens in theaters September 7 via STX Films. Watch the first trailer below.