Philip Roth Dies at 85: James Gunn, Marc Maron, and More Remember the Iconic American Novelist

"This one hurts, both me and all of literature," Gunn wrote on Twitter following the news of Roth's passing.

2 hours ago

Philip Roth Author Philip Roth poses for a photo in the offices of his publisher Houghton Mifflin, in New York. Annotated copies of his novels "Portnoy's Complaint" and "American Pastoral" brought in more than $130,000 Tuesday night Dec. 2, 2014 at a PEN American Center benefit auction hosted by Christie'sBooks PEN Auction, New York, USA

Philip Roth

RICHARD DREW/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Pulitzer Prize winner Philip Roth has died at age 85. The novelist was best known for writing the books “American Pastoral,” “The Human Stain,” and “Goodbye, Columbus.” Celebrities such as “The Wire” creator David Simon and “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn took to social media following confirmation of Roth’s passing to honor the iconic author.

“This one hurts, both me and all of literature,” Gunn wrote on Twitter. “He taught me when I was at Columbia and was a huge influence, impressing upon me the importance of writing through the hard times. I have many favorite books by Roth, but [‘The Counterlife’] is one of them.”

Other celebrities honoring Roth are Marc Maron, Lena Dunham, and St. Vincent. Simon wrote on Twitter that he met Roth just a few months ago to discuss an adaptation of “Plot Against America.”

“At 85, he was more precise and insightful, more intellectually adept and downright witty than most any person of any age,” Simon remembered. “What a marvelous, rigorous mind.”

You can read more Roth remembrances below.

