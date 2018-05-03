‘Pose’ Trailer: FX Offers a Royal Look at a Trans Romance Involving Evan Peters and Indya Moore — Watch

Ryan Murphy's newest series premieres next month.

FX has released a new, more extensive look at “Pose,” Ryan Murphy’s latest series for the network. Though Murphy — who also created “American Horror Story,” “Feud,” and “American Crime Story” for the network, among others — recently signed a $300 million Netflix deal, his time at FX isn’t over yet. Watch the new trailer below.

The upcoming series “looks at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world,” per a description of its premise. “Pose” features the largest cast of transgender actors playing series regulars of any scripted TV show ever produced.

That ensemble is joined by Murphy favorite Evan Peters, whose burgeoning romantic entanglement with Indya Moore’s character is glimpsed in the trailer, as well as Kate Mara. “Pose” premieres on Sunday, June 3.