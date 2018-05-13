Andrea Riseborough, Christopher Abbott to Star in ‘Possessor,’ Brandon Cronenberg’s ‘Antiviral’ Follow-Up

It sounds just as twisted as his debut.

Six years after making his debut with “Antiviral,” Brandon Cronenberg is ready for his sophomore feature. The writer/director (who, as you may have guessed, is indeed David Cronenberg’s son) will follow that body-horror thriller with “Possessor,” which has found its two leads in Andrea Riseborough and Christopher Abbott.

Riseborough will play Tasya Vos, described as “an agent for a secretive organization who uses brain-implant technology to inhabit other people’s bodies, driving them to commit assassinations for the benefit of high-paying clients. But something goes wrong on a routine job, and she soon finds herself trapped in the mind of an unwitting suspect (Abbott) whose appetite for violence turns out to rival her own.” Which is to say, “Possessor” sounds just as gross and unsettling as its predecessor.

“Andrea and Chris are among the most exciting and versatile actors working today and are perfectly suited to bring Brandon’s characters to life,” said producer Niv Fichman in a statement provided to Deadline, which first broke the news. “We’re also thrilled to partner with Arclight and Leeding — they’re world class collaborators who are as passionate about Brandon’s unique vision as we are.”

The film is set to begin production early next year.