‘Preacher’ Season 3 Teaser: Angelville Looks Like an Okay Place to Visit, but We Wouldn’t Want to Live There — Watch

Jesse returns home on June 24.

“Preacher” still has more sermons to deliver. AMC has released a teaser for the show’s upcoming third season, which welcomes us to Jesse Custer’s (Dominic Cooper) home of Angelville and offers a brief glimpse of the colorful characters who will be populating this upcoming round of episodes. Watch the wordless preview below.

In addition to Jesse and Tulip (Ruth Nega) are the vampire Eccarius (Adam Croasdell), two enforcers named T.C. (Colin Cunningham) and Jody (Jeremy Childs), Jesse’s grandmother Marie L’Angelle (Betty Buckley), Allfather D’Aronique Jonny Coyne), and Hitler himself (Noah Taylor).

Based on the comic series of the same name, “Preacher” was developed by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Sam Catlin. 23 episodes have aired across its first two seasons, and the show will return to AMC with 10 more on June 24.