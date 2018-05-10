‘The Predator’ Trailer: Sterling K. Brown and Jacob Tremblay Battle Alien Evil in the Suburbs

"The Nice Guys" director Shane Black takes on the iconic alien for a new R-rated, star-studded 2018 blockbuster.

Shane Black is going to make “The Predator” great again, and he’s assembled a pretty awesome cast to do so. “Moonlight” breakout star Trevante Rhodes will be joined by Sterling K. Brown, Boyd Holbrook, Jacob Tremblay, Olivia Munn and Keegan-Michael Key for what is sure to be one of the biggest blockbuster events of the fall.

Black’s “The Predator” has been called a reboot, but it’s officially the fourth installment in the film franchise, which kicked off with 1987’s “Predator.” “Predator” starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as the leader of a special ops team sent into the jungles of South America to rescue hostages, who then encounter an extraterrestrial being who is stalking the area and looking for prey. With “The Predator” being the fourth film in the series, it seems 2004’s “Alien vs. Predator” is no longer considered part of the canon.

CinemaCon attendees got an early peek at footage from the film, which confirmed that “The Predator” is set in between 1990’s “Predator 2” and 2010’s “Predators.” The alien creatures have also managed to upgrade themselves with the DNA from other species, making them stronger, smarter, and deadlier than predators we’ve seen before. The story kicks in when a young boy (Tremblay) accidentally triggers the predators return to Earth.

“The Predator” hits theaters on September 14, 2018, and you can watch the first trailer below.