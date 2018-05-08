Quentin Tarantino Reuniting With Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, and Kurt Russell for ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’

Burt Reynolds is also in talks to join the cast of Tarantino's ninth feature, which begins production this summer.

Quentin Tarantino is rounding out the casting for his ninth feature, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” by bringing Burt Reynolds, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, and Kurt Russell on board for the 1960s-set movie (via Deadline). Reynolds’ casting makes “Hollywood” his first outing with Tarantino. The legendary actor is in talks to play rancher George Spahn, whose property became the Manson Family’s home base. Roth, Madsen, and Russell’s unidentified roles are said to be smaller.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is turning into an epic reunion between Tarantino and many of his most recognizable actors. The film will be the third Tarantino outing for Madsen and Roth. Both actors played prominent roles in the director’s feature debut, “Reservoir Dogs,” while Roth went on to have a part in “Pulp Fiction” and Madsen starred in “Kill Bill.” Russell starred in Tarantino’s last film, “The Hateful Eight.” The actors join “Django Unchained” star Leonardo DiCaprio and “Inglourious Basterds” favorite Brad Pitt.

“Hollywood” takes place in 1969 Los Angeles and centers around the characters of Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), a former star of a popular western TV series, and his longtime stunt double, Cliff Booth (Pitt). The two attempt to break into the film industry in a changing Hollywood landscape. It’s unclear how the Manson Family factors into the plot, but Rick’s neighbor happens to be Sharon Tate.

Tarantino has been eyeing Margot Robbie to star as Tate, although the casting has not been confirmed by Sony. “Hollywood” is the first Tarantino feature to be released under a studio that is not owned by the Weinsteins. The film already has an August 9, 2019 release date. Production is expected to kick off this summer.