As far back as anyone can remember, Ray Liotta has been a television star. Now, the Emmy-winning actor is set to share his experience on the ever-evolving industry in his debut at the ATX Festival.

Liotta, who currently stars in NBC’s “Shades of Blue,” will participate in a one-on-one conversation with IndieWire TV Critic Ben Travers to discuss the actor’s lengthy television career. The retrospective will span decades, from his Emmy-winning guest role on “E.R.,” to his SAG Award-nominated portrayal of Frank Sinatra in the HBO telepic “The Rat Pack,” and through his upcoming final season as Lt. Matt Wozniak on “Shades of Blue.”

In this in-depth look, Liotta will discuss his varied career, and also the shifting television landscape from more than 30 years in the industry.

One of Liotta’s first roles was a recurring part in the NBC soap opera “Another World,” and he starred in the TV adaptation of “Casablanca” alongside Hector Elizondo shortly thereafter. Since his big screen breakouts in “Field of Dreams” and “Goodfellas,” Liotta continued to take an active role in television in projects like “Frasier,” “Family Guy,” “Just Shoot Me,” “Spongebob Squarepants,” “Hannah Montana,” “The League,” “Modern Family,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” and in the most recent seasons of “Young Sheldon,” “Great News,” and “The Simpsons.”

The ATX Festival will run from June 7 – 10 in Austin, Texas. Other highlights of the fest’s seventh year (or Season 7, as they prefer) include the world premiere of HBO’s “Sharp Objects” starring Amy Adams and a 20th-anniversary celebration of “Felicity,” featuring Keri Russell and more stars from the series. For tickets and more information, visit the festival’s website.