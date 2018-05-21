Retta ‘Doesn’t Appreciate’ the Sexual Misconduct Claim Against Aziz Ansari: ‘I Didn’t Think He Was an Asshole’

Ansari was accused of sexual misconduct in January by an anonymous woman claiming the comedian pressured her sexually during a date.

Aziz Ansari’s “Parks and Recreation” co-star Retta is coming to his defense following a sexual misconduct allegation made at the beginning of 2018. An anonymous woman spoke to Babe.net in January and accused Ansari of pressuring her sexually during a date, but Retta explained to Vulture that she did not think Ansari acted maliciously or like “an asshole” based on what the anonymous woman said occurred during her date with the comedian.

“I’m not going to judge [Grace], because I don’t know her,” Retta said. “I know personally—I had this conversation specifically with one of my good girlfriends, and she was like, ‘I don’t know how this is a story. I didn’t get it.’ I don’t want to get into it. I didn’t like it. Because I’m the first person to be like, ‘Fuck that mother fucker. He’s an asshole. He’s a fucking asshole.’ And I didn’t think he was an asshole and I didn’t appreciate it.”

Retta expressed confusion over the fact that the woman’s accusation was picked up by news outlets across the country. In the Babe.net article, the woman explained that she consented to Ansari’s requests because she felt pressured to do so based on his numerous attempts to get physical with her while they were at his apartment.

“I feel like a lot of people and a lot of other outlets were like, ‘Why did you even run this story?’ ” Retta said. “I’m giving my personal opinion, and I don’t want fucking people coming at me. You know what I mean? But I feel like I’ve been on that date so many times. I was like, ‘If you haven’t been on that date twice, are you even living a life?’”

Ansari has remained mostly out of the spotlight since the accusation was published in January. The actor’s fellow “Parks and Recreation” co-star Adam Scott told Vulture in March that Ansari was “doing great” months after the allegation was made, and Ansari recently made his first stand-up appearance when he showed up for a May 13 set at the Comedy Cellar in New York City.