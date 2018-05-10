‘Rick and Morty’ Renewal Confirmed: Adult Swim Orders 70 New Episodes

Adult Swim's announcement more or less means "Rick and Morty" will live way beyond Season 4.

The future of “Rick and Morty” is burning bright as of May 2018. Adult Swim has confirmed it has renewed Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon’s cult favorite animated series for 70 new episodes. “Rick and Morty” fans have been waiting for months for the show to be picked up for Season 4, and the 70-episode announcement guarantees the series will run for multiple additional seasons. Each season of the show so far has run 10 or 11 episodes.

“Rick and Morty’s” acclaimed third season finished its run last October as the most watched series in Adult Swim history. The 10-episode season also earned the title of television’s #1 comedy series for adults 18-24 and 18-34 during its run. The show is expected to return to Adult Swim with new episodes in 2019.

Dan Harmon announced the massive renewal in an Instagram post. Watch the announcement below. Adult Swim will be celebrating the show’s pick up by touring the Rickmobile throughout the country. The tour begins May 17 in Atlanta and will end in July at San Diego Comic Con.