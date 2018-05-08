Rick Moranis to Reprise ‘Spaceballs’ Villain in First Acting Role in 11 Years

Moranis will appear on an upcoming episode of ABC's sitcom "The Goldbergs."

Rick Moranis is returning to acting for the first time since appearing in the 2007 television special “Rob & Doug McKenzie’s Two-Four Anniversary,” and he’s doing so by reprising one of his most famous comedic creations: Dark Helmet from “Spaceballs.” The actor will resurrect his Darth Vader knockoff for a cameo appearance in the May 9 episode of ABC’s sitcom “The Goldbergs.” Moranis’ voice will be featured as Dark Helmet.

“I truly think Rick Moranis gave the most underrated and brilliant comedic performance in any 80s movie as Dark Helmet,” “Goldbergs” creator Adam F. Goldberg told ScreenCrush. “I’ve been a lifelong fan of his work and became obsessed with having him reprise the role on my show. As an added bonus, maybe this even gets ‘Spaceballs’ back in the conversation and I can get my dream of helping make a sequel.”

While Moranis’ “Goldbergs” appearance is only a voice role, it still marks the actors’ most notable acting work as of late. Moranis’ isn’t officially retired from acting, but he rarely takes roles in films or on television. He famously turned down a cameo appearance in Paul Feig’s “Ghostbusters” reboot. Outside of voice acting, Moranis’ last onscreen role was over two decades ago in 1997’s “Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves.” His voice appeared in Disney’s “Brother Bear” (2003) and “Brother Bear 2” (2006).

Moranis’ “Goldberg” episode airs tomorrow night, May 9, at 8pm ET on ABC.